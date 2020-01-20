British company BAE Systems acquires Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – BAE Systems, Inc. (UK) announced today, January 20, 2020, that the company has final agreements regarding the proposed acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business and Airborne Tactical Radio (ATR ) Business from Raytheon.

The Collins military GPS asset purchase agreement provides for $ 1.925 billion and an expected tax benefit of approximately $ 365 million. The company also announced that the 675 employees working in this area will drop out of the Electronic Systems area

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, said:

“These planned acquisitions offer a unique opportunity to expand our electronic systems sector with high-quality, technology-oriented companies. It is rare for two companies of this quality to become available with such strong growth prospects and close adjustment to our portfolio. The strategic and financial reasons are strong, and these planned acquisitions, which focus on areas where defense spending is a top priority, will further improve the Group’s chances of continued growth in electronic systems. We look forward to welcoming the employees of the two companies to the company, so that we can contribute to successfully driving our business forward. ”

Both companies will be sold to obtain the necessary antitrust approvals for the recently announced merger of Raytheon and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).