British Deputy Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved to heavy supervision

LONDON –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to the London Hospital for Disease Control after his coronavirus case worsened on Monday, just one day after he was admitted to the hospital. referenced as routine tests.

Johnson lived in St. Louis. Thomas Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“By noon, the conditions of the Chief Minister had been exacerbated, and, according to the instructions of his medical team, he was moved to the National Hospital. “,” his office said in a statement.

Downing St, said Johnson was cautious and did not need ventilation at the time, but was in the intensive care unit in the condition he wanted later.

He said Johnson had asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to vote for him.

Last time, Johnson said he was feeling better after being admitted to the hospital overnight.

The deputy prosecutor said Johnson had spent the night in good health and remained in the government despite being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after COVID-19 symptoms of a cough. and fever has persisted.

Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.

“My doctor advised, I went to the hospital for some tests as I still have symptoms of the disease,” Johnson said in a tweet. “I am very generous and in contact with my team, because we work together to prevent this disease and keep everyone safe.”

Johnson’s attorney, James Slack, declined to say what type of Johnson was being examined. He added that “the PM is still in the government.”

Slack says, “He is receiving hospital upgrades and is continuing to receive (red tape) of” documents and briefings, Slack said,

The 55-year-old leader has been isolated in his Downing address since being diagnosed with the TH-19 virus on March 26 – the first government leader ever to be infected.

He continued to be in charge of daily health-related meetings on Sunday and broadcast numerous video reports during his ten-day stay in detention.Directing meetings Monday.

Britain did not have a new president, but Raab was elected to lead Johnson.

Speaking at the federal daily’s cable news conference, Raab said Johnson was “regularly updated,” but acknowledged that he had not spoken to him since Saturday.

Raab said “The leader is the leader, but he will continue to take the doctors’ advice on what to do next,”

Johnson was admitted to the hospital according to a statement to the nation by Queen Elizabeth II announced Sunday evening. The 93-year-old emperor has asked the public to resolve and follow the instructions inside.

Concerns have been mounting about Johnson’s success since his announcement on Friday that he was okay, but he still has a fever.

The disease causes mild symptoms in most people, but for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can lead to pneumonia and even death.

The government said on Monday that 51,608 people had confirmed coronavirus infection in Britain, with 5,373 deaths.

One of the advantages of being in the hospital is that it will allow doctors to directly monitor Johnson’s condition.

Derek Hill, a professor of medicine at University College London said that since COVID-19 causes respiratory distress, a common test for cancer is a lung x-ray with ultrasound. or CT scans to see how they might affect.

He said “some people are leaving soon.” “Some others may be in a hurry and need help breathing. We have no reason to believe that the PM needs that.”

Hill said there are many respiratory services, depending on the person and the problem.

“Why do some people get so sick with COVID-19 while others have mild symptoms yet ?,” Hill said. But doctors controlling these patients report that more than men are at risk, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at greater risk. again. “

