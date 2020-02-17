[british-guy-exams-optimistic-for-coronavirus-in-majorca]

- Information
British man exams positive for coronavirus in Majorca
A British man has analyzed constructive for coronavirus in Majorca, the govt in the Balearic Islands claimed.
His wife and two daughters have examined damaging and are asymptomatic.
The wellness ministry reported the examine of situations that could have experienced contact with the guy has now started.
Study More: Two favourable cases of coronavirus verified in Uk
The Balearics’ regional wellness authority claimed in a assertion: “The success have confirmed the man admitted to Son Espases Clinic on Friday does have coronavirus.
“His wife and two daughters have examined damaging and are asymptomatic at present.
“A review of other men and women who could have come into speak to with the male has started.”