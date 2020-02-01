British in Spain react with grief, worry about Brexit | world

British pensioners, who live on Spain’s sunny east coast, were resigned and concerned about their future with regard to Brexit. – file image

TORREVIEJA, Spain, February 1 – British pensioners living on Spain’s sunny east coast were resigned and concerned about their future on Saturday after Britain became the first country to leave the European Union.

“It is finished and dusted, nothing we can do about it,” said Kevin Cunliffe as he walked along the seafront in Torrevieja, a town about 50 kilometers south of Alicante, where about 5,000 Brits live like him.

While Britain officially left the EU institutions on Friday at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT), it will continue to comply with the block’s trade and travel rules until the end of the year in a transitional period.

Under the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, Britons who are legally resident in Spain before the end of this transitional period still have the right to live in the country and have access to its public health system.

At the end of 2019, 378,139 British were resident in Spain, as the figures from the Interior Ministry show – more than in any other EU country.

Many are retirees like Cunliffe, who are attracted to the country’s milder climate and cheaper living costs.

While Cunliffe said he was relieved that he would continue to have access to Spanish health care after Brexit, the 76-year-old retired accountant who moved to Torrevieja from Newcastle in north-east England a decade ago is concerned that this policy will be reversed in the future could.

“It is known that governments break promises,” he said, standing a few meters from the La Cantina beach restaurant, where mostly English-speaking older customers had breakfast outside in the sun.

Pound worries

The roof of the restaurant was decorated with several flags, including those of Great Britain and the EU, which stood side by side.

Rachel Tetlow, a retired Edinburgh secretary who ate at the restaurant with her husband, said she was already feeling the pinch of the drop that would have shrunk her pension when it was converted into euros.

She fears that the pound sterling may continue to fall, especially if London doesn’t sign trade agreements with other countries after Brexit, reflecting the concerns of other British pensioners.

“We’re already eating less, being more careful when shopping, buying cheaper,” she said.

The pound has had a roller coaster ride since Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016. Compared to the euro and the dollar, it is currently around 8 to 10 percent less than before the referendum.

Along the palm-lined beach promenade of Torrevieja, real estate agencies advertised one-bedroom apartments for just 50,000 euros in the city, which lies on a wide coastal plain between two salt lagoons.

‘Huge historical mistake’

The low real estate costs in the city have long attracted budget-conscious Northern European retirees, but several real estate agents told AFP that they had made fewer sales to the UK since the referendum, as the pound was lower and uncertainty about Brexit was lower.

Bob Houliston, a retired British diplomat and former EU official who has lived in the neighboring Orihuela Costa region since 2006, said he felt “deep personal sadness”.

“I think it was a historic mistake for the United Kingdom to take this path. But here we are, it is, we have to put up with it, those of us who are British and live here in Spain, as well as the people of Great Britain. “

Houliston, who served as city councilor in Orihuela between 2011 and 2015, feared tensions between Spaniards and the large British community in Spain when London begins to treat Spaniards and other EU citizens differently.

“We were part of the family in Spain. From now on, we are no longer part of the family in the same way, ”said the 82-year-old.

“I fear there may be a deterioration in the good and personal relationships with our Spanish neighbors.” – AFP