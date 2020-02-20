[british-isles-pm-johnson-suggests-seeking-forward-to-meeting-trump-in-june]



FILE Photo: Britain’s Key Minister Boris Johnson shakes fingers with U.S. President Donald Trump for the duration of a welcoming ceremony at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December four, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) – British Primary Minister Boris Johnson is wanting ahead to conference U.S. President Donald Trump in June, Johnson’s business said right after stories that an expected assembly in between the two leaders in early 2020 had been postponed.

Relations in between London and Washington have been strained by Britain’s conclusion to let the Chinese telecoms firm Huawei [HWT.UL] a confined job in its cellular community, a proposed British electronic providers tax and the Iran nuclear offer.

Johnson had been envisioned to stop by Washington early this calendar year but The Sun newspaper reported past week that the journey experienced been postponed right until June when a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations is due to take location in the United States.

“The Prime Minister and President Trump spoke this night and talked over a vary of bilateral and global difficulties,” Downing Avenue reported in a assertion on Thursday.

“The leaders reiterated their commitment to the United kingdom-U.S. connection and seemed ahead to seeing every single other at the G7 Summit in the United States in June.”

Britain needs to strike a trade offer with the United States as portion of its program for a more international position immediately after its departure from the European Union, anything Trump has explained he needs much too.

