[british-isles-report:-‘false-fears’-about-vaping-stopping-smokers-working-with-e-cigs]

The mistaken perception that e-cigarettes are extra harmful than smoking experienced gained floor swiftly following 1000’s of noted cases of lung damage in the United States in late 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 4 — Extra than 50 % of UK smokers now wrongly feel that nicotine-containing “vapes” or e-cigarettes are as dangerous as tobacco cigarettes and these “false fears” are preventing smokers from switching, community health gurus explained on Wednesday.

In a report commissioned by the UK health company General public Wellness England (PHE), experts at King’s Faculty London mentioned the mistaken belief that e-cigarettes are extra hazardous than smoking cigarettes experienced received ground speedily subsequent countless numbers of reported situations of lung harm in the United States in late 2019.

But the belief is “out of line” with specialist testimonials from Britain and the United States concluding that using regulated nicotine vaping products is considerably a lot less hazardous than smoking cigarettes, they stated.

The report, the sixth by PHE on the concern of e-cigarettes, is most likely to deepen divisions in opinion about the potential challenges of the merchandise.

The US Centres for Disorder Command and Avoidance claimed final month it had recorded extra than 2,800 conditions of lung harm connected to vaping.

“It is regarding to see how a lot the US lung illness outbreak has affected smokers’ views on e-cigarettes below in the UK,” explained John Newton, director of wellness advancement at PHE.

“Safety fears may perhaps effectively be deterring many smokers from switching, leaving them on a route to a long time of ill well being and an early demise owing to their smoking,” he stated.

Wellness authorities in the United States have stated that vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent added to cannabis vaping products, is the probable major trigger of the US outbreak.

The compound is banned from UK-regulated nicotine vapes and e-cigarettes.

The PHE report reiterated the agency’s look at that “e-cigarettes are much a lot less hazardous than tobacco but are not completely safe”.

“They include appreciably fewer destructive chemicals which lead to ailments similar to using tobacco but the extensive-expression impact of using e-cigarettes will remain unknown for some time,” PHE reported in a summary of the report.

It additional that any British transfer to ban the use of flavours in regulated vaping products, as the US and other countries have performed, would deter smokers from switching and would “ultimately value lives”.

The US federal government has proposed a sweeping ban on all e-cigarette and vaping flavours that are viewed as attracting younger end users to the products. — Reuters