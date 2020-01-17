British Lion: The Burning album review

Fans of Iron Maiden will be more than aware, Steve Harris has been quite busy in the seven years that passed between the first British Lion album and the arrival of The Burning. Frankly, it’s hard to imagine how the bass player found time to write and record this new material, but fans of oh so classic rock will be very grateful that he did.

In reality, the first British Lion record did not really set fire to the world, despite being damn good. A stoically straightforward and melody-driven hard rock album, it was full of great songs and moments of gritty flash, with Harris’s finger-driven rumbling dominating the sonic background and the captivating croon of vocalist Richard Taylor at the front.

If there was a down side, it was that a somewhat annoyed and muddy production made the album an acquired taste and, despite the many good reviews, was not celebrated as you would think a Steve Harris subproject could to be. Fortunately, The Burning sounds much more powerful and powerful than its predecessor, while it also gives the clear impression that British Lion has evolved into a fiery and characterful ensemble with a strong identity of its own.

We are still solid on the traditional rock terrain and Harris’s love for UFO and Golden Earring remains as striking as ever, but thanks to a clearer, lighter sound and unmistakable hints of looseness and swagger, everything from the solid uplifting title track to the brooding hull of Bible Black shines with freshness and strange youthful power.

Although many contemporary classical rock bands seem to be fixated on reproducing the aesthetic peculiarities of days gone by, songs such as car-driving opener City Of Fallen Angels and preview single Lightning clearly prefer timelessness to nostalgia. Similarly, melancholy poet Native Son proudly carries his prog influences and dares to stroll on a more subdued, acoustic path, but the sum of those parts is simply an irresistible downbeat rock ballad, worthy of any era you want to call.

It may be important that Harris’s bass is less important for the second time: his absurdly nimble fingers still propel the songs on, complementing everything with those characteristic chords and flourishing, but not muddy the sonic waters with an excess of rumbling. Meanwhile, Taylor sings with a pussy everywhere, clearly excited to be part of such an honest, unpretentious venture, and blessed with a generous portion of brilliant songs to sing.