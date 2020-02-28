[British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died, experiences Kyodo]

Friday, 28 Feb 2020 09: 26 PM MYT

File picture shows passengers walking along the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama February 14, 2020. — AFP pic
TOKYO, Feb 28 — A British gentleman who was contaminated by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the dying toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire claimed.

He was the initially foreign passenger to die, Kyodo claimed. — Reuters

