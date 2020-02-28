[british-male-passenger-infected-by-coronavirus-on-japanese-cruise-ship-has-died,-experiences-kyodo]

File photograph displays travellers walking alongside the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with all over three,600 people today quarantined onboard due to fears of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama February 14, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 28 — A British gentleman who was contaminated by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the dying toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire claimed.

He was the initially foreign passenger to die, Kyodo claimed. — Reuters