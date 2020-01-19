British man dies after fireworks `` explodes in front '' in Thailand during New Year celebrations

A Briton died in Thailand after fireworks exploded on his face during New Years celebrations.

Local police said Gary McLaren, 50, was killed when a fireworks display he was trying to light exploded during a visit to the resort town of Pattaya.

He died on the scene shortly after midnight, according to reports.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that she supported the family.

READ MORE: Ambulance transportation service with thousands of calls on Hogmanay

Lt. Col. Somboon Ua-samanmaitree, of the Thai tourism police, told the BBC: “At around midnight, Mr. McLaren attempted to light a large firework display, but it did not work at first.

“After that, he suddenly exploded and killed him at the scene.”

Friends of Mr. McLaren were seen crying at the scene, where a large firework display was found and taken as evidence, reported the Bangkok Post.

Police told the BBC that McLaren had visited Thailand before and arrived a few days before New Years Eve.