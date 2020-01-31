British nationals moving to the Netherlands in 2019

The number of British citizens who moved from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands rose sharply in 2019 before the Brexit deadline expired, according to new information from the Dutch national statistical authority CBS.

Emigration from the UK has increased steadily since the Brexit vote in June 2016, the CBS said. At the same time, fewer Dutch citizens move to Great Britain.

In 2019, 2,600 Dutch nationals moved across the English Channel to the UK, the lowest number in 20 years. Taking returnees into account, the net increase in Dutch moving to Britain was only a few hundred, the CBS said.

In contrast, 6,700 British nationals moved to the Netherlands, an increase of 60% over 2015. The number of Britons returning to Great Britain also increased and increased the British population in the Netherlands to 3,600 net.

A total of over 90,000 first and second generation British nationals now live in the Netherlands.

The number of other migrants moving from the UK to the Netherlands also increased – mainly Polish, Spanish, Italian and French nationals. In terms of other nationals moving to the UK from the Netherlands, Somalis are the largest group, the CBS said.

