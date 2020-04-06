British Open up canceled thanks to coronavirus, The Masters rescheduled for fall 2020

(AP) — The British Open will not be played this calendar year for the very first time since 1945, with the R&A picking out to perform golf’s oldest championship upcoming calendar year at Royal St. George’s and shift the 150th Open up at St. Andrews to 2022.

It was a main piece of golf attempting to reconfigure a timetable brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Golfing companies have been envisioned to announced afterwards Monday the PGA Championship transferring to August, the U.S. Open likely to September and the Masters to be performed in November, two week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Breaking: The PGA TOUR has introduced the rescheduled dates for 3 of golf’s big championships.

PGA Championship: Aug. 6-9, 2020

U.S. Open up: Sept. 17-20, 2020

The Masters: Nov. 12-15, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Hr92NpryqT

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2020

All that depends on steerage from governing administration and health authorities.

R&A main Martin Slumbers said the final decision to terminate the British Open was centered on steering from the U.K. federal government, wellbeing authorities and community services.

He claimed all tickets and other hospitality offers will be shifted to 2021 or fully refunded.

Most current Tales: