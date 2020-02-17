[British Open up place up for grabs at Beginner Latin The us championship]

Newbie golfers will have the probability to receive a spot at the 2021 Women’s British Open up when the inaugural women’s Beginner Latin America championship is held in Buenos Aires in September, golf governing physique the Royal & Historic (R&A) mentioned nowadays. — AFP pic

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 — Newbie golfers will have the opportunity to get paid a spot at the 2021 Women’s British Open up when the inaugural women’s Beginner Latin The united states championship is held in Buenos Aires in September, golfing governing system the Royal & Historical (R&A) claimed nowadays.

The celebration, to be held at Pilar Golfing Club from September 3-six, will have 72 holes of stroke enjoy with 60 golfers established to be invited centered on their Earth Novice Golfing Ranking. The winner will automatically qualify for next year’s Open up.

“It’s important for us to supply the pretty best women’s novice golfers in Latin America with prospects to compete and excel at the quite best degree,” R & A main executive Martin Slumbers reported in a assertion.

“We have witnessed how the Latin The usa Amateur Championship has unearthed skills these as Abel Gallegos, Joaquin Niemann and Alvaro Ortiz.”

Previous skilled golfer Annika Sorenstam, who has sought to produce women’s golf globally via the Annika Foundation, explained it was a “big day for golfing in Latin The us.”

“Offering the winner a spot in the Women’s British Open speaks to the fantastic strides we’ve produced considering that our to start with Annika Invitational Latin The united states in 2016,” she mentioned. — Reuters