British Parliament ratifies agreement with Brussels

Britain came a step closer to leaving the EU on 31 January when the law ratifying its treaty with Brussels went through its final phase in parliament.

The bill will officially become law if it receives the queen’s royal approval, which could happen today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to accept amendments to the UK’s withdrawal agreement bill, which saw Britain exit the EU, and faced opposition MPs who claimed to have tightened its terms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservatives won a large majority in the lower house in a parliamentary election last month. This enabled the government to end the more than three-year dispute in Parliament over Britain’s exit from the EU. (Getty)

The House of Lords could have tried to reinstate the changes, but decided against it and allowed the legislation to clear its last hurdle.

