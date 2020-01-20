A British father who drowned with two of his children in a pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor who could not swim.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died in the triple tragedy of the Club La Costa World vacation complex.

Reports suggest that Comfort struggled in the water before her brother and father intervened, in a failed attempt to save her.

Another girl who was not injured told Spanish police that none of the three was able to swim, according to the Spanish daily El Pais.

A neighbor of the family told the Palestinian Authority news agency that she was “really devastated” to learn of the death, describing the Diyas as “very religious, very friendly, very humble”.

With a heavy heart, we send our condolences to the family, the parish, the friends and the associates of the zone pastor Gabriel Diya…

Speaking outside her home in Charlton, south-east London, Lara Akins, 59, added: “I still don’t understand, it’s always shocking.

“They’re so nice, that’s why everyone is shocked … we are very friendly to each other.”

Local reports have indicated that Spanish police are investigating the pool pump for a possible failure, with a report in the Diario Sur newspaper of Malaga indicating that the Comfort swim cap was found in the pool suction system .

But the investigations did not reveal “any problem concerning the swimming pool in question” and the incident seems to be a “tragic accident”, according to the hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels.

In a statement, the firm said: “The Guardia Civil has carried out a full investigation which has revealed no problems with the pool in question or the procedures in place, which leads us to believe that it is a tragic accident that left everyone around the incident shocked. ”

Local freelance journalist Gerard Couzens told the BBC that the swimming pool in the resort near the town of Fuengirola has since reopened after being cleared by Spanish police.

Mr. Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a pastor with Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group of Nigerian origin based in Charlton.

He is part of the bought Christian Church of God, which published a tribute on Facebook: “With a heavy heart, we send our condolences to the family, the parish, the friends and the associates of the pastor Gabriel Diya, who died unfortunately, as well as two of his children… during a tragic incident during a family vacation in Spain.

“During this very difficult time, our prayers are with the family of Pastor Gabriel Diya, the parishes that were under his supervision, his friends, his associates, the members of the RCCG and the general public.”

Emma Morris, 38, the daughter of another Diyas neighbor, said that her mother Pauline Morris, 64, knew them as “really nice people.”

She said to PA, “They were just a very nice family, they talked to everyone here.

“It’s so sad, it’s a shame.”

A witness said that Mr. Diya’s wife Olubunmi had prayed while CPR was performed on her husband and children at the Mijas complex, near the town of Fuengirola, according to a report in The Mirror.

The father of three, Josias Fletchman, reportedly said, “The mom was praying for them to come back to life.

“She was calm. It touched their bodies.

“She continued to pray even after the paramedics arrived and stopped trying to revive them.”

It is understood that Mr. Diya and Comfort were British citizens, while Praise-Emmanuel was an American citizen.