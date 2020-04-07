British PM Boris Johnson in intensive care needed oxygen after the symptoms of COVID-19 worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting the worsening of coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit on Tuesday, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government’s response to the accelerating outbreak.

Johnson’s personal battle with the virus shook the British government just as the UK enters what scientists say is probably one of the deadliest weeks of the pandemic, which killed 70,000 people worldwide.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas hospital across the Thames from the House of Commons on Sunday after suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms, including high temperature and coughing, for more than 10 days .

His condition deteriorated rapidly over the next 24 hours and he was transferred to an intensive care unit, where the most severe cases were treated. Although he had received oxygen, his office said he was still conscious and was transferred to ICU in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.

“The prime minister is in intensive care, is cared for by his medical team, receives the best care from the St. Thomas team and our hopes and prayers are with him and his family,” government minister Michael Gove he said Tuesday.

“We all hope it can be brought back to health as quickly as possible and that’s all we are thinking about at the moment,” said Gove.

Police officers stay outside St Thomas hospital in central London when Johnson was transferred to ICU after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. (Victoria Jones / PA via The Associated Press)

While Britain has no formal succession plan in case a prime minister becomes incapacitated, Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to replace him “where necessary,” said Downing Street.

A few hours earlier, Johnson had said he was in a good mood and Raab had stated at a press conference that the prime minister was still leading the government, although Raab also said he had not spoken directly to the prime minister since Saturday.

Business will continue

Johnson’s move to intensive care added to the sense of upheaval that the coronavirus crisis caused after its spread caused widespread panic, wreaked havoc through financial markets, and brought about a virtual shutdown of the global economy.

“Government affairs will continue,” a bleak Raab told reporters, saying Johnson was in the safe hands of a brilliant medical team.

“Government attention will continue to be to ensure that the prime minister’s leadership, all plans to ensure that we can defeat the coronavirus and advance the country through this challenge, will be carried forward.”

Raab, 46, takes the helm at a crucial moment: the official death toll in the UK currently stands at 5,373, and the health minister said last week that the deadliest peak for deaths was projected to be Sunday Easter, April 12th.

The UK is in a state of virtual blockade, a situation that should be reviewed early next week, and some ministers have suggested that they may need to be extended because some people have broken the strict rules.

There were also requests from ministers to detail what plans to exit the closure were, which hammered the fifth largest economy in the world after the government ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and almost all stores and told people to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.

“Extremely sick”

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26, the first leader of a major power to announce that he had been infected.

After 10 days of isolation in an apartment on Downing Street, he was hospitalized. He was last seen in a video message posted on Twitter on Friday when he looked tired.

Downing Street repeatedly said on Monday that Johnson remained in command and was reading the documents, but the move to intensive care revealed the seriousness of his condition.

“There is no doubt that this turn of events means that Boris Johnson is extremely ill,” said Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging at University College London (UCL).

Buckingham Palace claimed that Queen Elizabeth was kept informed from Downing Street and U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that all Americans were praying for her recovery.

“It was really something very special – strong, resolute, he doesn’t give up, he doesn’t give up,” Trump said in a news briefing, adding that he asked two pharmaceutical companies that develop potential COVID-19 therapies to get in touch. with the British government to offer their services.

“We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors and will see what will happen,” he said. “But they are ready to go.”

Johnson, who is not a smoker, recently said he wanted to lose weight. He plays tennis and while the mayor of London rides the capital. Johnson’s 32-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, also had symptoms but said Saturday that she was feeling better.

The face of the 2016 Brexit campaign, Johnson won a resounding election victory in December before leading the UK out of the European Union on January 31st.