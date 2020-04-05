British PM Boris Johnson was hospitalized as a “precautionary measure”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized for Sunday’s tests in what Downing Street called a “precautionary step” because he showed persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Johnson, who was isolating himself in Downing Street after being positive last month, still had a high temperature and therefore his doctors felt he should have gone to the hospital for tests. He remains in charge of the British government, his Downing Street office said.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister was hospitalized for tests tonight,” said Downing Street.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

The news of her hospitalization came only an hour after Queen Elizabeth launched a rally call to the British public saying they would have overcome the coronavirus epidemic if they had remained resolute.

Johnson, 55, became the first leader of an important power on March 27 to announce that he had tested positive. He went to solitary confinement in an apartment on Downing Street and said on Friday that he would stay there because he still had a high temperature.

“Even though I feel better and have done my seven days of isolation, unfortunately I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have the temperature,” a tired-looking Johnson sitting on a chair with his shirt open to the Neck, he said in a Twitter video message Friday.

Downing Street stressed that this was not an emergency admission and that Johnson remains responsible for the government.

“Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery,” said Keir Starmer, the newly elected leader of the opposition Labor Party.

Johnson’s response to the initially criticized pandemic

Johnson faced criticism in the UK for initially approving a much more modest response to the new coronavirus outbreak than other major European leaders.

But it quickly changed course when projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

It has effectively closed the world’s fifth largest economy, advising people to stay at home and the elderly or to get sick of being isolated for weeks.

But the virus has entered the British government. Johnson and his health minister showed positive last month and his chief medical adviser also isolated himself.

In this March 9 photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus 10 days ago. Johnson’s 32-year-old pregnant girlfriend Symonds said on Saturday that she spent last week in bed with coronavirus symptoms but is on the mend. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / The Associated Press)

Johnson’s 32-year-old pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds said on Saturday that she spent last week in bed with the symptoms of the new coronavirus, but after seven days of rest she felt stronger and was on the mend.

“The prime minister thanks the NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue following the government’s advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives,” said Downing Street.

The death toll in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus increased by 621 to 4,934, according to reports from the Ministry of Health. 195,524 people were tested, 47,806 of whom tested positive.