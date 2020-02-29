[british-pm-johnson-and-his-girlfriend-are-anticipating-first-youngster:-media]



FILE Photo: Britain’s Primary Minister Boris Johnson and his companion Carrie Symonds arrive at 10 Downing Road on the early morning after the typical election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 29, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Key Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their 1st child together, British media reported on Saturday.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, have also bought engaged to be married.

The announcement signifies the Conservative Johnson, who took office environment in July and received a decisive election victory in December, will come to be the to start with British primary minister to marry in business office for 250 decades, the Telegraph newspaper stated.

The Sun newspaper quoted a Downing Road source as indicating “Boris and Carrie are each delighted at this information. They have each recognized for a while but have retained it below wraps until eventually the pregnancy progressed.”

“It partly clarifies why he has been lying small lately – even though he operates flat out and that won’t adjust. Carrie is thrilled and she will also go on to work on her environmental assignments,” the paper quoted the supply as expressing.

Latest British key ministers’ wives have had toddlers whilst their husbands were in business

Previous Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s spouse Samantha experienced a infant daughter, Florence, in 2010.

Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spouse Cherie had a son, Leo, in 2000.

(Reporting by Mike Harrison Creating by Frances Kerry)