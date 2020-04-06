British PM Johnson is still in the hospital with ongoing coronavirus symptoms

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still in the hospital on Monday suffering from persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing for the virus, though Downing Street has said he remains in charge of the government.

“The PM is still in the hospital,” a British government source said. “He spent the night in the hospital.”

Johnson, who separated from Downing Street after being positive last month, was taken to the hospital Sunday night because he still had high temperatures and his doctors felt he needed further tests.

“At the advice of his doctor, the prime minister was taken tonight to the hospital for tests,” his Downing Street office said in a statement on Sunday.

“This is a precautionary measure, as the prime minister continues to have coronavirus symptoms ten days after testing for the virus,” the statement added.

Johnson, 55, on March 27 became the first head of a major power to announce that he had been tested positive. He went to an apartment in Downing Street and said Friday that he would stay there because he still had high temperatures.

Downing Street emphasized that this was not an emergency admission and that Johnson remained in charge of the government. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead the government’s emergency COVID-19 meeting on Monday, a source said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)