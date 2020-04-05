British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for testing after persistent symptoms of coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday, 10 days after testing for a positive coronavirus. According to a press release from Johnson’s office, Johnson was hospitalized “for testing” after showing “persistent symptoms.”

Johnson announced that he had been admitted to an unnamed London hospital “on the advice of a doctor.” He stated that hospitalization was a “preventive measure.”

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 26, and has since been coping with prolonged symptoms, including high fever. Johnson is the first known global leader to contract the disease. Since then, the 55-year-old prime minister has been isolated from his residence at 10 Downing Street.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Johnson will continue to be the head of the British government for the time being, but according to the Associated Press, Foreign Minister Dominique Raab will take over if Johnson cannot take the lead.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw March 25, 2020.

Getty

Johnson headlined in early March, when the outbreak just began to hit the UK, he shook hands with a coronavirus patient who visited the hospital.

Johnson said at a press conference on March 3 that “I shook hands with everyone. You are glad to know and I will continue to shake hands,” Johnson said. Johnson was tested positive for the virus 23 days later. Johnson has announced that the UK will block on March 24.

“She has spent the past week in bed because of the main symptoms of the coronavirus,” said Johnson’s fiance Carrie Simmons on Twitter. Mr Simmons said she had not been tested for coronavirus, and “after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and are recovering.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Boris Johnson