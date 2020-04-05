British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was hospitalized on Sunday for testing.

Johnson’s office said he had been hospitalized 10 days after the virus-positive test because his symptoms remained.

Downing Street has stated that this is a “precautionary measure” and will remain the chief of government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in a downtown dwelling since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson continued to chair a meeting on the UK’s response to the outbreak, and released several video messages during the isolated ten days.

In a Friday message, he said he felt better but was still feverish.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but it can cause pneumonia and death in some people, especially the elderly and the vulnerable.

Johnson received medical advice over the phone during his illness, but a doctor could see him directly at the hospital.

Johnson’s fiance, Carrie Simmons, 32, said on Saturday that she had not been tested but had spent a week with symptoms of coronavirus. Pregnant Mr. Simmons said she is now “recovered.”

The government said on Sunday that about 48,000 people had been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the UK and 4,934 people had died.

. [TagsToTranslate] boris johnson