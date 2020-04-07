British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care – News – The Palm Beach Post

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital following a worsening of coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Johnson office, Johnson is aware and does not require ventilation at this time.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“This afternoon, the prime minister’s condition has deteriorated and, on the recommendation of his medical team, he has been transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit,” his cabinet said in a statement.

It said Johnson has asked Secretary of State Dominic Raab to represent him.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in a good mood on Monday after spending the night at a London hospital where he was received in a new coronavirus.

There were no signs of how long Johnson could stay in the hospital. A spokesman for the prime minister said Johnson had spent a nice night and continued under government responsibility despite being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after COVID-19’s cough and fever symptoms persisted, ten days after his diagnosis.

Johnson sent a tweet thanking the National Board of Health for caring for him and others at this difficult time.

“I went to the hospital on a doctor’s recommendation for some routine testing because I still have symptoms of coronavirus,” Johnson said in a tweet. work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. ”.

Johnson spokesman James Slack declined to say what kind of tests were done on Johnson. He demanded that “the prime minister remain responsible for the government.”

“He’s getting updates at the hospital and still gets (ministry red) boxes of files and information papers,” Slack said.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street apartment because he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 – the first known head of government became ill with the virus.

He continued to erupt in daily meetings until Sunday and has published several video posts over the course of ten days in isolation. On Monday, the meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

Britain does not have an official Deputy Prime Minister, but Raab has been appointed to take over if Johnson becomes incapacitated.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavir press conference, Raab said Johnson was updated regularly, “but admitted he hadn’t spoken to him since Saturday.

“He is responsible, but will continue to give medical advice for the next task,” Raab said.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message from Queen Elizabeth II to the nation, which was sent on Sunday night. The 93-year-old ruler urged citizens to show determination and follow advice to stay within.

Concerns about Johnson’s well-being have grown since he sent a message on Friday saying he was better, even though he was still feverish.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the sick, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

According to the government, on Monday, 51,608 people were confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain, of whom 5,373 have died.

One of the benefits of being in the hospital is that it allows doctors to monitor Johnson’s condition directly.

Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science at University College London, said that because COVID-19 causes breathing difficulties, one test done on patients with the disease is imaging the lungs with an ultrasound or CT scan to see how badly they can be affected.

“Some people break out quickly,” he said. “Some others may deteriorate quickly and need help with breathing. We have no reason to believe that the prime minister needs that kind of help.”

Hill said there are different types of breathing assistance depending on the person and the difficulty.

“The reasons why some people become seriously ill with COVID-19, while others have mild symptoms, have not yet been fully elucidated,” Hill said. “But doctors treating these patients report that more men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have a history of health problems are at higher risk.”