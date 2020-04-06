British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moves Intensive Care After Coronavirus Condition Worsens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit at St. Hospital. Thomas in London, a day after being treated in a hospital with COVID-19.

Johnson’s condition worsened on Monday afternoon, 10 Downing Street spokesman told Newsweek. On the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the ICU on Monday night, according to the spokesman. He first announced positive test results on March 27.

“The PM received very good care, and thanked all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” the spokesman said.

He was conscious at this time and moved to the ICU as a precautionary measure if Johnson had to need ventilation to help him recover.

Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday evening for tests, according to 10 Downing Street. The statement called it a “precautionary measure” taken because Johnson continued to have symptoms of the corona virus only 10 days after he was stated positive.

Before being transferred to the hospital, Johnson had isolated himself at home with constant fever and coughing. He continued to lead the government’s response to the outbreak, but before being treated at the ICU, he knocked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab for that role. Raab will take over Johnson wherever needed, said a spokesman for 10 Downing Street.

On Monday, Raab said in a press conference that Johnson had a “comfortable” night at the hospital and in “good spirits.”

Peter Summers / Getty

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II thanked health workers and all those who stayed at home to protect people who were part of a vulnerable population. By remaining “united and unwavering,” said the queen, the nation would overcome the plague.

“Even though we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” said the queen. “This time we join with all nations throughout the world in a joint effort to use our vast advances in science and compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will be ours.”

His son, Prince Charles, who is also the heir to the throne, tested positive for the virus, but ended his isolation on March 30, according to BBC News.

Britain has 51,608 new cases of corona virus, about 14 percent of the number seen in the United States. Of the UK cases, 17,911 had been hospitalized, according to Raab, and 5,373 had died. On Sunday, Trump sent congratulations to Johnson, who he described as a friend and “great man.”

“I hope and believe he will be fine,” Trump said. “All Americans pray for him.”