British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Responds to Coronavirus and ‘Good Spirit’ Treatment at the Hospital, Says Downing Street

The British Prime Minister responded to treatment well when he entered the third day of intensive care with a new coronavirus.

In an update, Downing Street said Johnson remained very stable at St. Thomas London and in “good spirits” after he was transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday when his condition worsened.

“The PM receives standard oxygen treatment and breathes without help,” the statement added, similar to the one previously released by Downing Street.

The government confirms that Johnson is not working at the moment but has the ability to contact the people he needs.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who was asked to replace Johnson if necessary, had previously assured that the prime minister received “the best care from the best medical team” at St. Hospital. Thomas.

“I am sure he will succeed because if there is one thing I know about the Prime Minister, he is a warrior and he will be back at the helm who led us through this crisis in a short time,” Raab added.

The renewal arrived when members of the British community had begun to receive letters from Johnson about what they had to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I fully understand the difficulties this disruption poses to your life, business and work,” Johnson wrote. “But the actions we have taken are absolutely necessary, for one very simple reason.

“If too many people become seriously ill at one time, the NHS will not be able to overcome it. This will cost many lives. We must slow the spread of the disease, and reduce the number of people who need treatment in the hospital to save as many lives as possible.

“That is why we give one simple instruction – you must stay at home.”

Johnson also acknowledged to the public “things will get worse before they get better” but the government made appropriate preparations for such an event.

“The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives we lose and the faster life returns to normal,” he said.

Johnson announced a series of restrictions in Britain on March 23, placing a ban on meeting more than two people and starting the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Johnson said relaxation of the rules would be considered on April 13, but the decision might be postponed.

“We have to start seeing the numbers go down and that’s when you are in the negative,” health minister Edward Argar told BBC Breakfast. “That’s when you have a feeling when it’s maintained for a certain period of time, that you can see it coming out of it. We’re not there yet and I don’t know exactly when we will be.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, thinks Britain is a “close place” ready to lift the lockdown.

“We think the peak – which is the worst part of the virus – may still be another week and a half,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

There are more than 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 6,171 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University. As many as 332 people have recovered from the virus.

