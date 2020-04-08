British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “responds to treatment” for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “clinically stable” in intensive care on Wednesday and “responded to treatment” for COVID-19 complications, including questions about how key decisions on the coronavirus crisis would have been made in his absence.

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St. Thomas hospital on Sunday evening with a high fever and persistent cough, but his condition deteriorated and he rushed to an intensive care unit. The hospital is a short drive from 10 Downing Street.

The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his deputy designate, foreign affairs secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon return to the helm as the world faces one of his most serious public health crises in a century.

Downing Street claimed that Johnson was not working, but was able to contact people if necessary.

“The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. He is in a good mood,” Johnson’s spokesman said, similar to what Downing Street said over the past two days.

The spokesman declined to provide further details on Johnson’s treatment, stating that Wednesday’s update “was given to us by St. Thomas hospital and contains all the information the PM medical team considers clinically relevant.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is handling the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized in intensive care on Monday, arrives in Downing Street on Wednesday. (Victoria Jones / The Associated Press)

As Johnson battled the coronavirus novel in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the epidemic and considering the question of when to lift the blockade.

Within the government, ministers were debating how long the fifth largest economy in the world could afford to be closed and the long-term implications of one of the most stringent sets of emergency checks in peacetime history.

Not ready to lift the stop

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 increased a record from 786 to 6,159 as of 4:00 pm. on April 6, the latest death toll available to the public, although only 213,181 people were tested out of a population of approximately 68 million.

Britain was unable to lift the arrest as the peak of the epidemic was still more than a week away, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“We are nowhere near to lift the blockade,” said Khan.

Few examples of sick leaders

Johnson was breathing without assistance and had not requested respiratory support, said Raab, who said the prime minister, whom he called “a fighter”, remained in office.

There is little precedent in the British history of an incapacitated prime minister in a time of severe crisis, although Winston Churchill suffered a stroke while in office in 1953 and Tony Blair underwent heart treatment twice in the 2000s.

Johnson delegated some authority to Rahab, who was appointed foreign minister less than a year ago, although any important decision – such as when to lift the blockade – would actually need to bless Johnson’s cabinet.

LOOK COVID-19 can be spread by speaking?

We know that COVID-19 can be spread by someone who coughs or sneezes, but what about talking simply? Andrew Chang explains how it can happen. 00:57

Britain’s unmodified constitution – a cumbersome collection of sometimes ancient and contradictory precedents – does not offer a clear and formal B. plan. In essence, it is the call of the prime minister and, if he is incapacitated, then he decides up to the cabinet.

Rahab said ministers had “very clear directions, very clear instructions” from Johnson, but it was unclear what would have happened if crucial decisions had been made that departed from the approved plan.

Michael Heseltine, who served as deputy prime minister to John Major in the 1990s, said that Telegraph Raab’s position had to be clarified.

Former foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind said that most of the most important decisions about the coronavirus strategy were made with the important exception of whether or not to facilitate the blockade, a call to be made in the next week or soon after.

‘Not just a medical judgment’

“This is not just a medical judgment. It must be a balance between medical considerations and the consequences of closing the whole economy,” Rifkind told BBC TV.

While such a decision would be made by the cabinet even if Johnson was not ill, he said that the British prime minister had authority and influence as “primus inter pares”, in Latin “prime among equals”.

“Very often he can guide the direction in a particular way. Dominic Raab does not have the authority nor would he like to claim it,” said Rifkind.