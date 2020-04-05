British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the Hospital for coronavirus infection

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has been admitted to the hospital to test for coronavirus infection, ten days after his first diagnosis.

The British Prime Minister’s office and official residence, 10 Downing Street, announced hospitalization late Sunday, an hour after British Prime Minister Queen Elizabeth II headed for the nation from Windsor Castle. A statement on Downing Street said joining the Prime Minister in the hospital was a “precautionary step” for other tests after he tested positive for the virus on March 27.

Johnson made his way to the nation via social media earlier in the week, while visibly thawed it was reported that most of his coronavirus symptoms were gone, but he was still high in temperature. The Downing Street press release confirms that it is still suffering from this high temperature.

Another quick update on my #coronavirus campaign.

Save lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stay there this weekend, even in fine weather. # StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0

– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Emphasizing that the prime minister has not been disabled, Downing Street said Johnson continued to control the government. The development follows the Prime Minister, who names a member of the “designated survivor” cabinet to assume his duties in the event that he is unable to perform them – Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, a prominent Brexiteer.

Prime Minister Carrie Symonds’ girlfriend, who is pregnant with Mr Johnson’s son, has also said he had coronavirus symptoms and is recovering.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the government minister responsible for the UK’s response to the coronavirus, was diagnosed with the same virus on March 27, but he recovered in a few days. After the required period of isolation, he returned to work and served on the government’s press conferences.

The heir to the British trunk throne, Prince Charles, has also been revealed, and has since recovered from the coronavirus.