British Prince Harry, Mrs. Meghan, gives up royal jobs, wages and titles

LONDON – Goodbye, Your Royal Highnesses. Hello, life as normal civilians – almost.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the title “Royal Highness” or receive public money for their work if the couple get out of the way as royal workers, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The palace announced details of the dramatic split that resulted from the couple’s dissatisfaction with life under the watch of the media. Harry and Meghan will stop working as members of the royal family as soon as the new regulations come into force in “Spring 2020”.

The radical break is more complete than the kind of arrangement that was expected 10 days ago when the royal couple stunned Britain with a sudden announcement that it wanted to resign. They said they wanted to combine some royal duties with private work in a “progressive” plan, but that is no longer on the table.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” – but will continue to use them, leaving the possibility that the couple will change their mind and return sometime in the future.

Harry’s late mother Diana was deprived of the title “Her Royal Highness” when she and Prince Charles got divorced.

The couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry will remain a prince and sixth on the British throne.

The agreement also provides for Meghan and Harry to repay taxpayers £ 2.4m (US $ 3.1m) spent on the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage house near Windsor Castle. The use of public funds to turn the house’s five separate apartments into a spacious family home had sparked outrage in the British press.

You will continue to use Frogmore Cottage as a base in England.

The deal came after days of talks between Royals sparked by Meghan and Harry’s announcement that they wanted to step down as Senior Royals and live part-time in Canada.

The couple’s departure is a key for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II had said earlier in the week that she wished the couple wanted to remain full-time queens, but she had warm words for her in a written statement on Saturday.

The 93-year-old queen was happy that “together we found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family. ‘

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” said Elizabeth.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life,” she added.

Despite the Queen’s kind words, the new arrangement will represent an almost complete break in royal life, especially for Harry. As a devoted army veteran and crown servant, the prince conducted dozens of royal battles each year.

The royal expert and author Penny Junor said the new setup will benefit both sides of the family.

“There are no blurred lines. They start over and go with the queen’s blessing, I think it’s the best of all worlds, ”she said.

It is not yet clear whether Harry and Meghan will continue to receive financial support from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who used income from the Duchy of Cornwall to fund his activities and that of his wife and sons.

The Duchy, founded in 1337, had revenues of over £ 20m ($ 26m) last year. It is widely regarded as private money and not public money, which is why Charles may choose to keep details of his payout secret. Much of the wealth of the royals comes from private holdings.

Although Harry and Meghan will no longer represent the queen, the palace said they would “continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values” while doing their private charity work.

Harry’s withdrawal from royal engagements will increase demands on his brother, Prince William, and William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace has not announced who will pay for the couple’s security in the future. It is currently funded by the taxpayer and is mainly operated by a special unit of the Metropolitan Police, also known as Scotland Yard.

“There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security,” it said.

Since the birth of their son Archie in May, Harry and Meghan have become increasingly uncomfortable with constant media observation. They married in 2018 in a ceremony that attracted a worldwide television audience.

Meghan joined the royal family after a successful acting career and spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity to travel all over the UK and learn about her new home.

But the disillusionment set in pretty quickly.

She filed a lawsuit against a newspaper in October for publishing a letter she had written to her father. Harry has bitterly complained of racist undertones in some media reports about his biracial wife.

There was also a break in the long-standing close relationship between Harry and William, a future king, on topics that were not published.

The couple’s desire to separate from the rest of the family has been the subject of media speculation for months. But they angered high-ranking kings by posting their plans on Instagram and on a new website without first getting the approval of the queen or palace officials.

Elizabeth called Harry, William and Charles to an unusual crisis meeting at their country house in the east of England to find common ground.

The result was Saturday’s agreement, which differs from Harry and Meghan’s original proposal to combine a new, financially independent life with a reduced set of royal duties.

It is unknown where the couple are in Canada. It is believed that they are considering Vancouver Island, where they spent a long Christmas break, or Toronto, where Meghan made the TV series “Suits” for years.

It is not clear what Harry and Meghan’s immigration and tax status in Canada will look like, or whether Meghan will pursue plans to obtain British citizenship.