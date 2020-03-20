British rapper tutor Psychs divided advisory list coronavirus “Spreadin”.

South London rapper drilling Psychs released a new track about the impact on the daily lives karanavirusa “Spreadin”.

In a conversation with the BBC about the song, he explained: “I knew that if I do it right, is to attract people’s attention … especially my generation.”

Lyrics cover many issues raised as a result of the outbreak, including the postponement of the Premier League season, handshake Alternatively, for example, the use of the feet, a reference to The Simpsons and flashes of humor: “Chhaytse, but not the hill on me / it can lead to quarantine. “

Watch the video below:

The rapper added: “One of the hardest things that I look forward to, it’s just not see my friends, when we enter the lock.”

Psyhs, which also is now studying for BTEC in theater arts, sports and business, discussed their concerns about how school closure will affect the exams – and it has already received: “I believe that I am in the same position where the examination commission will be closed – maybe I’ll predict the evaluation? I just do not know “

Track Psychs has been viewed almost 200,000 times on YouTube since the rapper shared the track March 16. “I think it is the fastest project that I’ve ever created for all time to play music, to be honest,” – he said.

Last month, speaking to NME about the new documentary provisions documentaries, the narrator of the film, Mr. Montgomery explained how he hopes that in the UK start can be recognized as a positive force.

“The Internet has spread a lot of misinformation about the drilling stage in the UK, so it was a good chance to fix it. We are in the fact that the government can no longer hide behind the charge of teaching.

“We can see that the real problem is that the government does not want to deal with the fact that in the inner cities were not investments, and that a further increase in poverty caused much greater fear.”