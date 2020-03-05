[british-regional-airline-flybe-states-enters-administration]



FILE Image: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, January 13 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Picture

March 5, 2020

(Reuters) – British regional airline Flybe explained on Thursday it experienced entered into administration, as the by now having difficulties carrier unsuccessful to endure the plunge in journey demand from customers induced by the coronavirus outbreak.

“All flights have been grounded and the British isles business enterprise has ceased trading with fast outcome,” the airline explained.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel)