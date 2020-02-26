[british-singer-duffy-resurfaces-with-tale-of-remaining-held-captive]



FILE Image: British singer Duffy performs through a concert in Singapore March 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Image

(Reuters) – British singer Duffy on Tuesday discussed a very long absence from the songs scene by stating she had been “raped and drugged and held captive,” but gave no specifics about where by or when the incident took position.

Duffy, 35, who experienced significant hits with solitary “Mercy” in 2008 and her debut album “Rockferry,” wrote in an Instagram publish that she was “ok and protected now” but stated it experienced taken her time to recover from the ordeal.

The Welsh soul singer gained a Grammy in 2009 for “Rockferry” and 3 Brit Awards but largely taken off herself from the limelight just after the release of her second, less profitable, album in 2010. She carried out at an Edith Piaf tribute live performance in New York in 2013 and took a modest movie part in the 2015 British criminal offense film “Legend” but has hardly ever been witnessed or read of considering the fact that.

“Many of you ponder what transpired to me, where did I disappear to and why,” she wrote. “The real truth is, and please rely on me I am alright and protected now, I was raped and drugged and held captive about some times. Of training course I survived. The restoration took time.”

She did not say who experienced held her captive or when but reported she would be posting an audio job interview in the coming weeks in which she would answer any issues.

“You ponder why I did not pick out to use my voice to convey my discomfort? I did not want to demonstrate the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is damaged? And little by little it unbroke,” she included.

Duffy’s reps from 2010 did not immediately return a ask for for comment on Tuesday on the putting up.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Cynthia Osterman)