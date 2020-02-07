British superfight confirmed April 11 on PPV

Ringside 07/02/2020

As World Boxing News reported this week, the British super fight between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce was finally agreed for April.

The big and eagerly awaited showdown in the heavyweight division between the unbeaten knockout retailers “Dynamite” and “The Juggernaut” has opened! The couple will be live on Saturday, April 11th at the BT Sport Box Office in London’s The O2.

The British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO World Champion Dubois competes against Joyce, the former Commonwealth and WBA continental champion, who was ranked No. 1 by the EBU.

It’s been a fight that has been underway since the London couple had to fight for the British title last summer. But in the end it went in other directions.

Dubois (14: 0) prevailed over his young compatriot Nathan Gorman and Joyce (10: 0) scored a remarkable victory against the experienced American Bryant Jennings.

It can hardly be disputed that Dubois and Joyce are the frontrunners when it comes to the emerging heavyweight forces.

The winner of the highly anticipated 12-round fight is about to face a heavyweight world championship.

BEST

Now an epic duel between two of the greatest British boxing stars awaits you.

Frank Warren, who sponsors both boxers, is delighted to deliver it for combat fans.

“People always talk about wanting the best to fight the best,” said the Hall of Fame promoter.

“Well, on February 22nd we have the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 heavyweights in Las Vegas, and in April we have the world’s two best emerging heavyweights to get it on the line at the O2 Arena.

Sam Jones, who heads Joyce’s S-JAM Boxing management, added: “This is a monster fight for Joe. We are proud that he will headline The O2 after only 10 fights in a pay-per-view battle against one of the most exciting young boxers in the UK.

“We are all confident that Joe will win. His experience and amateur family tree will come to fruition on this formidable night of British boxing. “

Ticket sales begin on Friday February 7th at 12 noon on AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket prices:

£ 400 Ringside – Hospitality

£ 300 floor

£ 200 floor

£ 150 floor / tier

£ 100 animal

£ 80 animal

£ 55 Upper Tier

£ 40 Upper Tier