British television host Nicholas Parsons CBE dies at the age of 96

Long-time British television host Nicholas Parsons died at the age of 96.

The person who was best known as the host of the British radio show Just a Minute and the TV game show Sale of the Century has passed away after a short illness, says his agent.

The broadcaster was with his family when he died on Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Parsons attends the first night of the Letters Live series at Freemason’s Hall in London. Date of recording: Tuesday, October 4, 2016. (AAP)

His agent Jean Diamond made a statement on behalf of his family: “Nicholas died in the early hours of January 28 after a brief illness at the age of 96.

“He was with his beloved family who will miss him very much and who would like to thank the wonderful staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”

The television personality was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in April 2014 by Queen Elizabeth at an investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

Graham Norton and Stephen Fry paid tribute to the beloved character in the British media.

“The sound of the final whistle. Nicholas Parsons was really the kindest, most generous person I’ve ever worked with,” Norton tweeted.

“His continued joy at being part of the show business should inspire us all! A great love for his wife Annie and his whole family.”

As Fry wrote: “He ruled for just a minute for a lifetime. An astonishing feat: never written, always flawless. From comic mate to great institution, through the sale of the century, and more. Unmatched continuity, professionalism, and dedication. Farewell x. “

Graham Norton was among the famous faces that paid homage to the TV star (AAP).

And Piers Morgan tweeted: “A wonderful man who has brought so much fun, charm, wit and pleasure to so many millions of people over so many decades. What a life.”

BBC Director General Tony Hall paid tribute to the media personality who also appeared on the Benny Hill Show, The Comic Strip Presents and Have I Got News For You.

“Very few people have done so much to entertain the public over the decades, and no one deserves to be more than Nicholas Parsons a broadcast legend,” said Hall.

Parsons was best known for Just A Minute, where panelists had to speak for one minute without hesitation, deviation, or repetition.

He moderated the show for the first time from the beginning in 1967.

The station missed a recording of the BBC Radio 4 program last summer for the second time in more than 50 years because it has a bad back.

