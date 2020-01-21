British tourists feared that they had been killed by a deadly new virus

Doctors fear that a British tourist in Thailand has received the deadly new strain of the corona virus in Asia.

Ash Shorley, 32, is in critical condition at a Phuket hospital after being hospitalized with pneumonia symptoms, The Sun reports.

Ash Shorley is tested for the coronoa virus after being flown to Phuket Hospital by seaplane. (Supplied)

Doctors believe that Mr. Shorley may have infected the same strain of virus that has infected more than 200 people since its December outbreak in Wuhan, China.

“You think he’s the first western victim of Chinese flu,” said his father Chris Shorley.

“We are waiting for tests.”

So far, it has been confirmed that three travelers – two now in Thailand and one in Japan – who visited Wuhan have been infected with the virus.

A Chinese medical expert confirmed today that the virus, which has killed three people so far, could be transmitted from person to person.

Zhong Nanshan, head of the team used by the Chinese Health Commission to study the pneumonia-like virus, confirmed that at least two cases had spread from person to person and that medical personnel had also been infected.

The authorities had previously announced that the new strain of corona virus, which health officials attributed to a fish market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, was mainly transmitted from animals to humans.

Mr. Shorley was on Koh Phi Phi Island when his lungs collapsed. (Supplied)

But in the past few days, at least two people have become infected, even though they live hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan.

Mr. Shorley was on vacation in Southeast Asia when he became seriously ill on the island of Koh Phi Phi, The Sun reported.

Mr. Shorley was taken to the hospital by seaplane because his lungs had collapsed and traveling at high altitude would have further damaged her.

“He couldn’t exceed a certain height because his lungs would burst,” said his mother Julie.

“You managed to get him here, and if it weren’t for the doctors’ expertise, he’d be dead by now.”

His family is urging travelers in Asia to take precautions.

“Anyone who travels to Asia, I would tell you, get a mask,” said his father. “Everyone here wears masks, people cough everywhere.”

The doctors drained 2 kg of fluid from his lungs. (Supplied)

The risk of spreading to Australia remains low

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy says the risk that the new coronavirus strain poses for the Australians remains low.

“There is no cause for concern and the risk to the Australian public from this novel corona virus remains relatively low,” Brendan Murphy told reporters today.

“However, we have to monitor the situation proactively and actively.”

Wuhan, the extensive capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei, is the epicenter of the coronavirus.

There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney.

Each of these flights is now operated by biosecurity employees.

“It has not yet been confirmed that international travelers to Australia are infected with this corona virus, and we have already implemented well-established biosecurity measures at the border,” said Professor Murphy.

Information is distributed across all other entry points in Australia to warn urgent medical help for people who develop symptoms.

The Australian authorities will also work with the Chinese media to get the message across.

Corona viruses are a large group of viruses that are common in animals. Rarely, they are zoonoses that can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases.

The virus can make people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory disease similar to a cold. Coronavirus symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, and possibly fever that can last for a few days.

For people with a weakened immune system, the elderly and very young, there is a possibility that the virus will cause a lower and much more serious respiratory illness, such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

There are a handful of human corona viruses known to be fatal.

The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, also known as the MERS virus, was first reported in the Middle East in 2012 and also causes respiratory diseases. However, these symptoms are far more serious. According to the CDC, three to four out of ten patients infected with MERS died.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome, also known as SARS, is the other coronavirus that can cause more serious symptoms.

According to the WHO, first discovered in Guangdong province in southern China, it causes breathing problems, but can also cause diarrhea, fatigue, shortness of breath, shortness of breath and kidney failure.

Depending on the age of the patient, the mortality rate for SARS was between 0 and 50% of the cases, with older people being the most susceptible.

Viruses can spread through human contact with animals. Scientists believe that MERS started with camels, according to the WHO. With SARS, scientists suspected that civet cats were to blame.

When the virus is transmitted from person to person, it often happens that someone comes into contact with the secretions of the infected person.

Depending on how virulent the virus is, exposure may result from coughing, sneezing, or handshake. The virus can also be transmitted by touching something that has touched an infected person and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. In some cases, caregivers can be at risk from handling a patient’s waste, according to the CDC.

There is no specific treatment. In most cases, the symptoms go away on their own.

Doctors can alleviate symptoms by prescribing pain or fever medication. According to the CDC, a humidifier or a hot shower can help with a sore throat or cough.

Drink plenty of fluids, rest, and sleep as much as possible.

If the symptoms feel worse than a normal cold, contact your doctor.

How can you prevent that?

There is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, at least not yet. Trials for a MERS vaccine are ongoing.

You may be able to reduce the risk of infection by avoiding sick people. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds.

If you are sick, stay at home and avoid crowds and contact with others.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch.

Coronavirus and pregnancy

In pregnant women, the more severe versions of MERS and SARS corona viruses can be severe. There are cases where a woman infected with MERS was stillborn, as a 2014 study showed.

SARS-associated diseases have been associated with cases of spontaneous termination of pregnancy, maternal death and critical maternal illness, according to a 2004 study.