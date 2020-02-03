British watchdog wants to keep US Big Tech under control

divide

The UK’s competition and market surveillance agency (CMA) is pushing for more leeway for US big tech companies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Monday (February 3).

Regardless of Brussels, the U.S. watchdog will advance antitrust investigations against U.S. technology giants, but will also urge other agencies to pursue companies like Google and Facebook.

“The advantage (when the UK leaves the EU) is that you really regain control of decisions,” said Andrea Coscelli, executive director of the CMA, to FT.

Coscelli’s statements are in line with the UK’s call to play a greater role in mergers and anti-competitive practices by US big tech companies.

The watchdog wants the authority to impose fines directly and bypass the courts. The CMA is also asking for permission to immediately stop suspected anti-competitive practices while the investigation is ongoing.

After Brexit, the CMA saw a larger number of cases that are more accountable for complex mergers that were previously handled by the European Commission.

Coscelli noted that the UK had previously turned to countries like Canada and Australia to help enforcement. He added that Britain is “in a very strong position to conduct competition policy worldwide”.

“These are well-equipped, highly competent competition authorities in large markets. They work very closely with the United States authorities, the European Commission and others, ”he said.

Coscelli said that the CMA is investing resources in examining mergers and acquisitions between large companies and small competitors. The CMA’s stronger position over digital platforms overlaps with complaints about regulatory barriers and the desire of policy makers to attract expanded technical capital.

Deals reviewed by the CMA include Google’s proposed $ 2.6 billion purchase of Looker and Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo.

“When we look at the current deals, we’re more skeptical,” said Coscelli. “The argument that companies made seven or eight years ago was that it was very difficult to predict how it would turn out. We are now realizing that there are strong barriers to entry and expansion. “

The US big tech review began in July. The CMA is currently analyzing the information gathered in a study that examined the dominance of larger tech companies over industries such as advertising. A final report on the results of the study is expected in July 2020.

