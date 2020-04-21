British Woman Unintentionally Cop Coughs At Arrest of Terrific Video

Play video content

Northumbria Police

Another complete wax is deliberately coughing up a person during a coronavirus pandemic, but the good news at the moment is – this is a waste of time spent in jail.

A British woman was caught on video citing a police officer earlier this month as she was arrested on suspicion of assault and destruction of property.

The girl, 39 years old Charlene Merrifield, South Tyneside police have stopped following a call that a woman attacked a man with a knife and damaged her car.

Curious questions were asked as to why he was arrested and not the other man, and police indicated he would “go full berserk” while holding bricks if he showed up … so that’s it.

He continued protesting as he got into the police van and banged his head, then continued wild coughing at the officer’s direction without hiding his mouth. Police lost his patience with him on time and threatened him with jail.

He knew, he was just going where he was going to end up … because almost a week after the incident he was said to have been charged with assaulting an emergency worker along with other offenses. Merrifield was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison.

Play video content

Of course, his disgusting work is just the latest in their series … including a Florida man coughing at a police officer on one arrest, a cop in Baltimore coughing up residents, a Canadian man latch on a bank door, and a Pennsylvania woman yield cough at a grocery store.

Sadly … there could be more.