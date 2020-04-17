British World War II Veterinary Rake for COVID-19 Abused Healthcare Workers With Garden Wraps

LONDON — A 99-year-old British veteran is grabbing himself in the UK by raising millions of dollars for health workers fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore came up with a new way to serve the country. He walked 10 laps daily in a 100-lap yard for his 100th birthday.

As Charlie D’Agata of CBS News reports, it’s his way to thank the British National Health Service for his new hips, for about £ 1,000, or about $ 1,200 through his Just Giving philanthropic appeal. I was hoping for a donation.

The story quickly raised the morale of a country seeking inspiration.

“Tomorrow is a good day, and tomorrow, even if it’s okay today, you’ll see that everything will be better than today!”, The veteran told British television.

But Captain Tom didn’t know how good his tomorrow would be.

As donations began to pour, he raised Ante to £ 500,000 and sprinted past it.

Within a few days, Captentom became a household name and many are checking his progress online every day.

He used national support to the UK’s strained healthcare workers who were addressing the surge of over 13,000 COVID-19 deaths, including under-manpowered and under-equipped doctors and nurses. Did.

Step by step, Tom Captain took not only Britain, but many grateful people together. Soon after, people from 53 countries, including the United States, began to market.

He was also called by British Secretary of Health Matt Hancock when his donations exceeded the astounding £ 8 million. Matt Hancock thanked Tom Captain and called it “inspiration for all of us.”

Still, donations continued to increase every minute.

By the morning of his final day, Captain Tom had raised over $ 16 million. And along the way, he increased hope.

“I think we need to remember that we will eventually get over that,” he said. “It may be all right and time consuming, but in the end we will be fine again, and all those who find it difficult nowadays say that the sun shines upon you again and where the clouds are Go to the crab. “

Captain Tom likes the adage that “good luck prefers bravery.”

He would have been more right. Captain Tom celebrates his 100th birthday on April 30th.

