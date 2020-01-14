Britney Spears’ first solo exhibition takes place in France

In her latest healthy endeavor, sweet bébé angel Britney Spears organizes her first solo exhibition. * Screams in rainbow and flowers *

The French art gallery Galerie Sympa has visited Instagram to announce the glorious exhibition: “We are pleased to announce that we will open @britneyspears’ first solo exhibition in a contemporary art gallery.”

The show is aptly titled “Sometimes you just have to play !!!!!!” – a tribute to an OG Britney caption – and takes place on January 18.

So, hey, come on if you are in the Figeac, France area between 6pm and 9pm.

Brit is no stranger to the old brush and canvas, as she’s been hinting at Instagram for her love of painting in recent years.

In 2017, one of her flower paintings was sold at a charity auction for $ 10,000. The proceeds went to a mass shooting victim in Las Vegas a month earlier.

Now I’m putting on my mom’s protective hat, but we have no choice but to protect these wholesome floral butterfly images at all costs. After all, Britney herself has recently called haters who are constantly dissolving her Instagram page and admitting that it makes it difficult for her to “want to continue sharing” and I fear that hatred of her art will have a similar impact.

So, fam, please only …

Unless it’s praise for her that she’s so damned pure and angelic.

After all, in the words of our true Redeemer, sometimes you just have to play.

Image:

Instagram / @britneyspears & @galerie_sympa