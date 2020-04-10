Britney Spears is back in Louisiana and enjoying a quarantine life with her family!

Most of us Britney Spears Keep your family close for an indefinite period of time!

Although she was at home in California with her boyfriend Sam Asgari During the ongoing quarantine, most of the 38-year-olds made speed changes and returned to Kentwood, Louisiana this week.

A source who informs us every week has returned to Bayou State with his poisonous singer sister Jamie LynnApril 4 is the 29th birthday. It was a whole family affair.

Britney is on a quarantine with her boyfriend and family. He was first in California with Sam (Asgari) and then returned home to Louisiana to see his mother (Lynn), father (Jamie), sister Jamie Lynn and her grandchildren. ”

Britney must have had a great time with her grandchildren, they all grew up so well! / (c) Jamie Lynn Spears / Instagram

The insider spoke coldly and calmly at the Spears building, and also talked about how busy Britney was when she was away from the band.

“(They) have a lot of fun, Britney follows her workouts, listens to a lot of music and watches a lot of movies to spend time away from family activities.”

Traveling during this time is risky, but it’s nice to hear that their mom is in a good place mentally and physically right now – highlight the body part! Earlier this week, Birt shared Instagram Her sculptural, yoga-enhancing videos are just “things you do to calm your mind and balance yourself.” Check it out (below):

Looks great !! And such wonderful advice. We all use a little meditation in our lives, especially if isolated people start to drive you a little crazy! Hating the wrath of social media, the star seems to be in a good place and out of the spotlight for the rest of his life.

Last month, sources close to the pop star revealed that he was displeased with his father and did not want to make music. Britney’s son apparently supported these claims Jayden Recently, IG said that he doesn’t play a lot of music on live Q&A. Sources say it will be on stage again someday.

‘Thoughts This is the longest break in his album cycle, coming out four years after his fame, and he’s fully committed to it. “

Her fans may not agree with her, but at the end of the day, Britney’s happy, healthy version is what we need most. Hopefully, the rest of the quarantine will be the same for him.

