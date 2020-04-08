Britney Spears pregnant with baby number three?

It is Britney Spears pregnant with their third child? This week’s chart reports that the pop star could expect “one more time”. Gossip Cop examined the rumor and it is most likely absurd.

Britney Spears is expecting a new bundle of joy, according to a NW report. The 38-year-old pop star had a “toxic moment” to the end, but now he has something to celebrate, an alleged source says. “Brit is telling colleagues she’s late and feels totally like having a baby.” Even though she is still in the early days of the alleged pregnancy, Spears has already begun to “buy a pink because she has a baby in her head.

Even with all that early preparation, a “privileged” says it’s unclear whether Spears really knows for sure if she’s pregnant or not. “It is vague as to whether a test has been taken. I bet she is afraid to do so in case she says no. She wants to keep her rumor happy for as long as possible,” the insider says.

According to the statement, “famous fiancee Sam Asghari, 26, is also tempted” by Spears. Asghari is “understandably nervous” about how a newborn could affect Spears’ mental health, but the pop star doesn’t seem to be worried. Since her two boys went to live with her father, she has missed “being a full-time mom” and “desperately wants a girl. Brit has always said that’s exactly what her life is missing.” In the end, her relationship with Asghari is what is driving her deep desire to add a new baby to her family, the suspicious source says. “She’s very passionate and obsessed with making Sam look silly.”

Gossip Cop took a look at Spears’ recent Instagram posts to determine if the star was practicing baby skin that she claimed she was. Fortunately, Spears posted some pics and a video of herself wearing a cap, so her stomach was completely on display. Although there is usually no early breakthrough in a pregnancy, Spears’s stomach seemed flat for us to question the truth of his supposed pregnancy. Since it’s still supposedly early days, Gossip Cop I can’t say for sure that there is a zero rumor, but NW is mistaking the story so often, we feel confident in saying that Spears is probably not pregnant.

A few years ago, that same store claimed that Spears was secretly hired and using a surrogate to take her third child. Spears was once worried that carrying the baby himself would lead to a “postnatal depression,” which the publication strangely does not mention in his most recent article, almost as if he were releasing his entire narrative. Gossip Cop approached our flawless source close to Spears who informed us at the time that there was “absolutely no truth” to the story. Of course, Spears wasn’t engaged either, and a surrogate wasn’t pregnant with her third child.

A year earlier, NW reported that Spears was dedicated to his birthday with Asghari. Once again, Cup of gossip A source of confidence assured us that this rumor was not true. This rehearsal point can never get the story right when it comes to Spears’ personal life, so it’s no surprise that we take everything they say with a grain of salt.