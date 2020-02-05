Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Live separate lives?

is Britney Spears live a separate life from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari? A tabloid claims this week, but there is no truth. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and found it completely wrong.

“Britney and Sam: trouble in paradise!” Crows the tabloid Life & style in the heading of a new article. The magazine claims that Spears and her three-year-old boyfriend have recently “lived a separate life” because of their time commitments. According to an unknown “source,” Asghari, a personal trainer, refuses to “make a living from Britney’s money” because he focuses on his own career.

The suspect Tipster goes on to say that Spears is busy with her own drama, fighting her conservative community with her father Jamie, and preparing to fight ex-husband Kevin Federline longer with her sons. The source adds that Spears and Asghari love each other, “but because of their busy schedule, it’s not always easy.”

Although it is somewhat unclear what the author of the article means by “separated life”, Gossip Cop finds no truth to the claim. Spears and Asghari often post on social media, spend time together, and celebrate their relationship. For example, last week Spears posted a video on Instagram in which Asghari kisses her in her house. In January they both shared a photo of them enjoying a ride in the mountains. Separated lives? We don’t think so.

It should also be noted that Spears’ alleged “custody dispute” with her ex, Federline, appears to be another invention. The recent drama affects the singer’s father more than she does. In September, E! News reported that Federline had received an injunction against Jamie for alleged child abuse on behalf of his sons. A custody agreement was subsequently reached in which Spears transferred 30 percent of the custody and Jamie was cut off from any contact with the children.

Obviously, Life & Style is not interested in reporting facts, but prefers to make up malicious rumors about one of the most malicious and targeted pop stars of late. You are not alone: ​​year after year Gossip Cop continues to uncover some really ridiculous rumors about Spears. The gossip site YourNewsWire claimed in 2017 that Spears was associated with the Illuminati. RadarOnline claimed in 2018 that it became “limp” due to a junk food addiction. And in 2019, the globe made the truly outrageous claim that Spears underwent electroshock therapy to improve her mental health.

Of course, everything was nonsense. Spears has always been the target of gruesome tabloid and gossip column articles that ranged from biased and unfair to complete lies. Doesn’t she deserve better after all this time? Seriously – just leave Britney alone.