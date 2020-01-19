Britons warn of travel to Iraq as tensions rise between U.S. and Iran

British nationals are warned against traveling to large swaths of Iraq amid rising tensions after the deadly US drone strike on the Iranian general.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also advised against all but essential travel to Iran and that those in the region “remain vigilant” after the United States announced that it would send nearly 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.

The travel advice updated on Saturday morning urged the British not to travel to Iraq outside the Kurdistan region, and those already there to consider fleeing commercially.

The warning came as thousands of people began to assemble on the streets of Iraq for the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by strike at Baghdad International Airport the day before.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the updated notice was issued due to “heightened tensions in the region” and would be kept under review.

“The first job of any government is to keep the British safe,” he added.

General Soleimani was the head of the elite Iranian force Quds and led the regional security strategy for Tehran.

President Hassan Rouhani meets the family of the Iranian revolutionary guard, General Qassem Soleimani (office of the Iranian presidency via AP)

President Donald Trump said he had called a strike to prevent a conflict, but Iran was threatening severe retaliation.

Foreign Ministry counsel also cited violent protests outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad at the start of the new year and warned that further protests could take place.

Britons in the region are urged to “remain vigilant and watch the media closely”. A warning against all but essential travel to the Kurdistan region remained in place.