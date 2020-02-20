[brixton-hill-crash-are-living:-updates-as-woman-dies-in-hit-and-run-involving-vehicle-law-enforcement-were-chasing]

A youthful girl has died immediately after being hit by a car that was remaining chased by police in Brixton.

The car hit the pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, on Brixton Hill at about nine.45pm on Wednesday (February 19).

A small while before, law enforcement signalled for the auto to prevent and it failed to do so, and alternatively it “sped off”.

Immediately after hitting the lady, the car or truck did not prevent at the scene. It was later found deserted close by and the occupants have nonetheless not been uncovered.

Crisis providers rushed to Brixton Hill to address the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are in the approach of informing all her future of kin,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated.

“The Directorate of Expert Benchmarks has been knowledgeable as is plan.”

For updates on this developing tale you can adhere to our are living site under.

Are you at the scene? If so, you can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Want additional information? Go to the MyLondon homepage.