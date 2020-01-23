Broadcast news and gossip LIVE: Bellingham urges Man United to bother Mustafi “is considering Arsenal exit,” Leeds said he should forget about Adams

The broadcast window is now open and talkSPORT will inform you about all important news, rumors and rumors in January.
Check out the latest news and expert reactions from former managers, players and top experts and follow our live rolling blog below …
Top stories on talkSPORT.com
- Premier League contracts: each January contract confirmed
- Manchester United officially has the worst season in Premier League history
- “Manchester United has NINE DAYS to save itself” – Andy Goldstein passionately asks Glazers and Ed Woodward to save the “dying” club
- Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: Transfer “frozen” at the latest with talks and Jorge Mendes, who says that deal may NOT be made
- West Ham to sign Dimitri Payet again? The angry West Ham fan promises to boycott the club when the clown owners complete the shock transmission
- Willian Jose: Tottenham’s goal is to fly to London to complete the Spurs transfer
- Where every Premier League club needs to get stronger in the transfer market this month
- Six players, including the stars of Real Madrid and Barcelona, were able to borrow Manchester United in January