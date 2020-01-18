Broadway Boxing will travel to Canada for the first time on January 28th

RINGSIDE 18/01/2020

DiBella Entertainment will present its acclaimed Broadway Boxing series in the north of the border on Tuesday, January 28th at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 113th edition of Broadway Boxing will be streamed exclusively by UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for martial arts, from 9:00 p.m. CET / 6:00 p.m. CET.

In collaboration with Lee Baxter Promotions, presale tickets for the Broadway Boxing event start at $ 50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Danforth Music Hall is located at Danforth Music Hall 147, Toronto ON MAK 1N2, Canada. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. on the night of the event. with the first bell at 8 p.m. You can find more information on the Danforth Music Hall on their website.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Lee Baxter and making my Broadway Boxing series abroad in Toronto,” said DiBella Entertainment President Lou DiBella. “After a spirited challenge against Golovkin, Steve Rolls is determined to get back to the world championship with £ 168. He will start with an impressive win in front of his hometown fans on January 28th and live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

On the undercard Hershey Normatov continues his promotion in the junior middleweight division and the light heavyweight contender “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic returns to the ring after his World Cup challenge last year. Lee will also introduce two of his exciting Canadian undefeated welterweight fighters Custio Claytan and amateur star Amanda Galle. “

Steve Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs) from Toronto, the favorite from the hometown, fights as headliner of the night over 10 rounds for the vacant IBF against Shady Gamhour (12-0, 9 KOs) from Pensacola, FL -USBA and WBA -NABA super middleweight title. Rolls returns to battle after battling the mighty Gennadiy Golovkin in Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2019, who lost the first fight of his nine years as a professional.

Born in Brody, Sweden, 29-year-old Gamhour, who was coached by fourth division club Roy Jones Jr., wants to start 2020 in style after scoring two stop wins last year, including the round of 16 against Joshua Weems on October 18, 2019 in Columbus, OH.

Custio Clayton (17-0, 11 KOs) from Montreal, Canada, will defend his WBA-NABA welterweight title against Diego “El Chacarero” Ramirez (21: 3, 6 KOs). from Santa Fe, Argentina. The 25-year-old Clayton has had an outstanding year 2019, in which the former world champion DeMarcus Corley was stopped in the sixth round and on June 29 a decision was made against Johan Perez over ten rounds.

After a series of five wins, the 25-year-old, excited Ramirez wants to get back on his feet in Argentina’s Buenos Aires after a hard-fought 10-round loss to Maximiliano Veron on November 2, 2019. This fight is sponsored in collaboration with Lee Baxter Promotions.

Junior middleweight perspective Hurshidbek “Hershey” Normatov (9-0, 3 KOs) from Brooklyn, NY, meets Uriel “El Muneco” Hernandez (13-5, 7 KOs) from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Uzbekistan’s 27-year-old South Paw Normatov, who had an outstanding amateur career with a record of 190 to 40, came to the Ring CT on August 29, 2019 at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket after an eight-round decision against Walter Wright. Hernandez had previously traveled to Canada twice, where he won the unbeaten distance with Jessie Wilcox and Jordan Balmir.

Amanda Gale (3-0) from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, will compete against Shelly Barnett (4-2: 2) from Toronto, CA to open the UFC FIGHT PASS program. Gale, who was a three-time national champion as an amateur, won all three of her professional fights by a unanimous decision in four rounds in 2019. Barnett, a former Canadian bantamweight champion, wants to stop the Gale train after losing an eight-lap split decision against Noemi Bosques in Milwaukee, WI on September 7, 2019. This fight is sponsored in collaboration with Lee Baxter Promotions.

The light heavyweight and former world title challenger “Hot Rod” Radivoje Kalajdzic (24-2, 17 KOs) from St. Petersburg, FL, returns to the ring on May 4 after his World Cup challenge against light heavyweight IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev , 2019, in Stockton, CA, on a TV show on ESPN. He will meet Juan Carlos Raygosa (15-16-3, 6 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in a planned eight-round cruiserweight fight.

Toronto’s local favorite, Nick Fantauzzi (9-0, 5 KOs), battles Aaron Crawley (6-3, 1KO) from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, with eight rounds.

Junior Welterweights see action as unbeaten view Will Madera (14-0-3, 7 KOs) from Albany, NY, is battling tough veteran Edgar Ramirez (17-15-1, 14 KOs) from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora. Mexico, in a planned six round.

The popular Salar Gholami (3: 0, 2 KOs) from Toronto rounds out the cruiserweight card with four rounds and meets Mateusz Kubiszyn (3: 2, 2 KOs) from Rzeszow, Poland.

Broadway Boxing has been presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance for the 17th year.