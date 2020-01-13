Broadway Vacation: The Musical celebrates its world premiere in Seattle this fall

January 13 (UPI) – Broadway Vacation: The Musical the producers announced on Monday that they will open in Seattle this fall.

With a book, music and lyrics by the authors and interpreters David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, the show was inspired by the popularity vacation Movie franchise.

Donna Feore is the director and choreographer of the 5th Avenue Theater production.

No casting for the musical has been announced.

“We couldn’t be more excited to create the world premiere of this joyfully excited story at The 5th,” artistic director Bill Berry said in a statement. “I can’t wait to kick off the 2020-21 season with a bang, and it’s once again important for the incredibly smart and savvy audience in Seattle to help develop a new piece of the musical theater canon.”

Producer Ken Davenport added, “I couldn’t think of a better place for the Griswolds to begin their journey to Broadway than 5th Avenue Theater. I can’t wait to drop our bags in the family’s Truckster and to Seattle to drive!”

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo played the unfortunate travelers Clark and Ellen Griswold in the classic comedies National Lampoon vacation (1983) European vacation (1985) and Vegas vacation (1997). The couple and their children were still in trouble when they stayed at home for the holidays Christmas holidays (1989) and vacation (2015).

HBO Max said in December that it was working on a television series about the family.