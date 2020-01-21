Brock Vandagriff, 5-star 2021 QB, announces its commitment to Georgian football

Brock Vandagriff has made a new decision. It should definitely sound like a family decision.

The 5-star QB lifted its Oklahoma commitment on the first day of 2020. Less than three weeks later, he found a new home. The aspiring senior in class 2021 can still call it his home, both before and after his new college choice.

It is 21.7 miles from where he currently plays high school soccer. That’s 13 hours less and 900 miles closer than the Oklahoma program that he previously chose.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior from Prince Avenue Christian (Bogard, Ga.) Will be a bulldog. He announced this decision on his social media.

Oklahoma was a good choice because of its skills. Get involved with Lincoln Riley and his reputation for building the # 1 Heisman winning designs in this position. It made a lot of sense.

Except for Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. These family ties tugged at his heart. He couldn’t sleep and prayed for it.

“My father and I were talking and stuff,” said Brock Vandagriff. “We’re sacrificing the best that suits me for just a few other things that are now a priority.”

Vandagriff becomes the third member of class 2021 in Athens and should definitely be laid as the foundation stone for the class. That goes without saying for quarterbacks. Not just 5 star recruits.

The 5-star QB is ranked number 1 in the country’s 247Sports Composite ranking list and the number 9 overall prospect for this cycle.

It is the first 5-star QB to commit to Georgia after current Ohio State star Justin Fields in October 2017.

Why was it Georgia?

“I trust the coaches there and I trust them in the direction they go and I want to be able to compete in national championships,” said Brock Vandagriff.

When he decided to give up his involvement with Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma, it was clear that two things would happen shortly: 1) He would take a step back home: 2) He would not take a long time to make his next choice has hit.

The hard-fought Prince Avenue Christian Junior never seemed to be the type to enjoy the back and forth of the recruitment process. When he reopened his decision-making process, it just restarted all coaches who had taken care of him again.

Vandagriff plans to register early in Georgia in January 2021.

Brock Vandagriff was named the nationwide leading QB for class 2021 in the 247Sports composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Brock Vanda handle: What he will now bring to the UGA

First, let’s ask the biggest question, “What does this mean?” Vandagriff will always be associated with 5-star Passer Caleb Williams of Washington, DC in the 2021 cycle.

Williams had a tough face with Georgia last year, but LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma and Penn State are also strong candidates for his later decision. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound junior is very much in the vandal dispute over the nation’s number 1 QB outlook in 2021. He ranks as the number 1 nation with double threats and also as the nation’s number 14 Player at that time.

This certainly seems to be an example of Georgia accepting the promise of a potential customer who was ready to make its decision and dancing the jig around its facility to be lucky enough to do so.

He is classified as a professional QB, but his Hudl profile page shows a 4.65 time in the 40 yard line. His 4.44 times in the pro-agility exercise should certainly be seen as a very good time for a quarterback prospect. If you make his 37-inch jump high, he will surely be an athlete for the Bulldogs in this position.

Vandagriff’s father, Greg, is the head coach of Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart. This is about as close to the UGA as is possible in any school.

First of all, one with his arm and the numbers he put up for class A private football in Georgia. Throw in the fact that he is the son of a respected high school soccer coach in the state, and it’s clear that Vanda Handle checks many boxes in ideal scouting makeup for a field leader.

Vanda Griffin completed 151 of his 211 passes (72 percent) for 2,471 yards in eight games last season. He expected a touchdown interception ratio of 31: 3. The junior also added 262 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Is he a true professional QB? Or a double threat? Here’s a pretty good flow of information that describes his unique skills:

Vandagriff had a season in which he caught 34 wide receiver passes in high school.

He also had a season catching up 7.3 yards per carry on the way to 1,001 rushing yards.

But he also had a season in which he threw 3,190 meters.

The junior was also measured at 4.69 seconds on a 40 yard laser.

He also sent every nudge attempt out of the end zone during his second year.

Vanda handle could probably sting in college. This is also the case if he couldn’t meet an offensive lineman on a 4-yard curl route.

Check out his junior highlight film below. He throws a light ball that seems to come into play easily. Some of his best throws are achieved when he escapes from his pocket while escaping and delivers a precise and powerful throw to the recipient.

