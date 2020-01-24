Brockton gathers to beat Cambridge on a special evening

BROCKTON – Brockton coach Bob Boen has the feeling that he can take the boxers’ full court out of his pocket at any time.

And against No. 14 Cambridge Friday, the ninth ranked Brockton implemented the tactic from the second quarter to bring about a much needed turnaround from a 14-point deficit and the Boxers held late for a 72-69 non-league victory at Staff Gymnasium.

“A slow start, (we feel), we will still be fine because we will follow them later in the game,” Boen said while the Boxers forced 21 turnovers. “Almost everyone can get points with that press.”

Brockton (10-1), who had to deal with a whole series of erroneous problems that had to confuse his rotations, only really came after the game of Nayvon Reid (24 points) and Vykem Nichols (15 points) halfway through the third quarter. the Boxers went on a 20-4 tear to take their first lead since the opening minutes.

Cambridge (9-3) did not want to perish silently and fight back to take a short lead before Brockton knocked down his only two 3-pointers of the game from 19 attempts in the fourth quarter to gain a 70-61 advantage over to build with 2: 43 left.

The Falcons had one final answer: they received a 3-pointer from Cooper Wright (21 points) and a bucket from Khai Smith to reach a point with 38 seconds left. But Reid then hit two clutch-free throws and Cambridge’s game-coupling attempt on the buzzer was not good.

“(Cambridge) played almost a perfect first quarter,” said Boen, “and to be able to come back after they have done that, it shows a lot about us.”

Prior to the game, Brockton dedicated his job to former former coach Victor M. Ortiz. In his 24 years at the helm of 1983-2007, Ortiz, who is a member of the Massachusetts High School Basketball Hall of Fame, achieved 384 wins.

“It was just a great evening,” said Boen. “We are very proud of this.”