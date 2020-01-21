‘Broken’ family emotional tribute to dad motorcyclist killed in U25 accident

The family of a motorcyclist killed on the M25 described himself as “broken and now incomplete forever”.

Brian Mark Selet, who was known as Mark, died after an accident involving two other vehicles clockwise on the highway between Exit 10 (Guildford) and Exit 11 (Chertsey).

In a statement, Mr. Selet’s family said “that he was cruelly kidnapped from his fiancée and their two children aged 4 and 5”.

The family said, “Mark was our only brother, the youngest of four siblings.

“Not only was it stolen from his sisters, but he was cruelly kidnapped from his fiancée and their two children aged 4 and 5, nieces, nephew, friends and working family.

“He would do anything to help anyone, it was a natural instinct for him. A real practical joker but with a sensitive side. Each conversation ended with “love you Sis”.

“We would do anything to get him back, but we can’t. The only thing we can do for Mark and our family is to try to get justice. “

The crash occurred at 7:09 p.m. on August 28, 2019.

Surrey police are still keen to speak to anyone who has information about the accident but has yet to come forward.

“As soon as Mark entered a room, everyone knew about it,” they added. “He was the life and soul of the party, the first to get up, sing and dance. A booming voice, full of fun, love and laughter.

“He was so funny and so strong, he liked to make people laugh. He was incredibly nice and helpful – he would do anything for anyone. He was tall and strong and made his children feel safe.

“Above all, he really, really loved his family. Her babies were her world and they held most of her big heart.

“He was a wonderful partner and a devoted dad who we miss more and more every day. These words cannot express enough what having taken from him has done to us.

“Mark was also a hard worker and very popular at work. He was also extremely sensitive and focused, especially when it came to his family and his work.

“We all love Mark and we miss him every second of every day. Not a minute goes by without thinking about what happened to him. Please, please help us in our appeal. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact the police with all the information you have. “

Mark’s family created a JustGiving page in Mark’s memory.

Anyone with information that may assist the Surrey police in the investigation, please call 101.

