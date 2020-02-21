[Broken foot keeps Bryan Edwards out of NFL Draft Combine]

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards declared on his Twitter web page that he will not be in a position to take part in following week’s NFL Draft Blend. Edwards suggests he broke his foot though planning for the combine, and will require “a couple months” to get well.

Following missing out on the Reese’s Senior Bowl although recovering from a knee injury, he will now miss a next prospect to showcase his skills for NFL scouts before the draft in late April.

Edwards left South Carolina as the plan leader in acquiring yards and receptions.