[bromley-array-rover-stolen-at-gun-issue-by-police-impersonator]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Seefor information of your facts security legal rights Invalid Email

A search is underway for two suspects who threatened a gentleman with a firearm ahead of thieving his luxurious motor vehicle.

The 60-year-old sufferer came to a stop in his black Array Rover when he mistakenly thought an unmarked police vehicle on blue lights experienced indicated for him to pull above.

He had been driving together Upper Beulah Hill, SE19 at about 8.40pm on Monday, February 17, when the incident took place.

The victim acquired out of the car right after a single of the suspects released himself as a police officer and presented a untrue warrant card.

The suspect then requested that the victim communicate with his ‘colleague’ in their car or truck. When the target approached the automobile, the person in the driver’s seat pointed a firearm at him.

At this issue, the to start with suspect drove off in the victim’s Variety Rover, and the suspects’ automobile also still left the scene. Both equally autos headed in the course of Upper Beulah Hill.

At this stage, it is remaining treated as an isolated incident.

Detective Constable Joanne Austin from the Met’s South Location Command Device investigates.

She mentioned: “This was a horrifying knowledge for the victim, who pulled in excess of in superior religion believing he was assisting law enforcement.

“The suspect’s car or truck is described as darkish coloured, and is perhaps a Vauxhall Astra.

“A blue flashing mild was utilized to give the ‘police car’ an air of authenticity and the guys confidently pretended to be police officers. This was a pre-planned and sinisterly effectively-executed offence and we want to identify these offenders as soon as achievable.

“We have the description of one of the suspects, who is assumed to be white, aged involving 25 and 30 and around 5ft10ins to 5ft11ins tall. He is of slender develop, clean shaven and was carrying a black hooded best, with the hood worn off his head. He also spoke with a neighborhood, south east London accent.”

Officers who make stops whilst not in uniform will make their identification apparent.

Anyone approached by a simple clothed police officer should really really feel relaxed talking to them, and users of the public can constantly question to look at officers’ ID carefully. They ought to have this on them at all times.

Everyone with facts is questioned to make contact with police on 101, quoting CAD7781/17Feb20 or remain anonymous by getting in touch with the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/crimestoppers-united kingdom.org