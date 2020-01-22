Bromley boy’s wish for a special wheelchair to be able to visit a beach

We all love a day by the sea to get some fresh air and relax on a sandy beach with our friends and family.

However, for a young person in south-east London, it is a very difficult task.

A family in Biggin Hill, Bromley, is raising money to buy a wheelchair accessible at the beach for their son, who has a rare disability.

George Weller is only 10 years old and was born with CHARGE syndrome which saw him spend long periods in hospital when he was a baby, including the first nine months of his life.

The disorder affects growth in various parts of the body and has left the boy’s wheelchair bound, but that doesn’t stop George from wanting to visit the beach.

A trip to the seaside with his family is what George enjoys doing, but it has become increasingly difficult without a suitable wheelchair.

George lives with his mom Jamie, his father Joseph and three younger siblings, so it’s important that they spend family days.

Jamie, 35, said: “Visiting the sea is the norm, when I was younger, we all went to the beach and it is such a simple family activity.

“We took George to Seaford Beach, East Sussex, which is incredible because he gets a sensory experience in sea water, sea air, stones or sand, but it has become much more difficult now to take her to the beach. “

“Even the accessible beaches sometimes do not allow access to water.

“It is important that we all do something as a family and enjoy these normal days together, and George loves it, splashing in the water makes him really happy.”

The Weller family hopes to raise £ 5,000 towards the purchase of a new wheelchair for George and any remaining funds will be donated to George’s Orpington School, Riverside.

Beach wheelchairs have larger, thicker wheels, making it much easier to get over the sand.

Jamie added: “We haven’t really visited many beaches before, but we would like to go to Dymchurch, Kent, or a day in Brighton.

“We do not visit them often because it is not feasible for George in a normal wheelchair in which he spends most of his time and he becomes heavy to carry now.

“Also, if we try to drag his wheelchair across a sandy beach, everything builds up under him, so we need a wheelchair that meets his needs.

“There have been many surgeries, hospital visits and there is a long journey ahead of us but we want to live a happy and normal life.

“We want to be able to treat him like other children, he likes to play with his cousins. Everyone loves it.

“George is a strong, stubborn and happy boy – he is so adorable.”

To donate and help George get his beach wheelchair, visit the fundraising page here.

